Local Resident and RCMP Officer Arnold Murphy Goes for Bronze at World Police and Fire Games

Local resident and RCMP Officer Arnold Murphy and his Canadian RCMP hockey team, “Canada’s Finest” will be playing for the Bronze Medal against team Ukraine at the “World Police and Fire Games” being held in Winnipeg after a heart breaking 5 to 2 loss to to the Alberta RCMP representative in semi final play yesterday.

The game against Alberta RCMP was tied 2 to 2 going into the third period. After a quick goal by Alberta early in the third, Team Canada pulled their goalie towards the end of the period for the extra attacker, after which Alberta scored two empty net goals. Murphy is confident that they can pull out a win against the Ukrainians to take home the Bronze medal today.