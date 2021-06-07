Local Resident Tammy Landry is the Ambassador for ALS Virtual Walk This Year

A local resident is this year’s ALS Walk Strong Ambassador. Tammy Landry of Antigonish says she’s pleased with the honour. Her husband Kevin died of ALS in May of last year. Landry says Kevin was always a helper, and this is her way of continuing his legacy of helping those with ALS.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the walk again this year in support of ALS in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick will be virtual during the month of June.

Landry says they hope to raise $200,000 this year.

Landry says last year’s event, also virtual was a success; the walk met its goal. To learn more about the walk, visit alsnbns.ca/en/alswalkstrong.