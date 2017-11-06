Local residents and Politicians discuss Proposed Effluent Treatment Plant for Northern Pulp

Community members and politicians gathered this past weekend to discuss a possible effluent treatment plant at Northern Pulp in Pictou County. Local fisherman and first nation members discussed their concerns with their local MLA, Member of Parlament and environment minister.

Tim Houston says after hearing about the proposed plant and the meeting that was held, he has a number of questions regarding the new treatment plant which could open in 2020:

For the last number of years, treated effluent was being pumped into the Northumberland Strait through Boat Harbour lagoon, which is slated to close in 2020. Houston encourages residents to keep their ears open and to pay attention to anymore future developments.