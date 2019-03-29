Local Residents appointed to Two Committees to Help Develop Accessibility Standards for the Province

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice named 39 people, including a few locals, to the

education standard development committee and the built environment standard development committee. The committees will help develop the province’s first accessibility standards.

Diane Johnson-Snook, Achieve program coordinator with the NSCC, is a part of the education standard development committee. Members of the built environment standard development include Municipality of the County of Inverness councillor Laurie Cranton, Town of New Glasgow public works director Earl MacKenzie, and Town of Port Hawkesbury facilities and operations general manager Gordie Snook.

Justice Minister Mark Fury said the expertise and experience of the committees’ members will help make sure the new provincial standards provide equitable access to education and infrastructure throughout the province.