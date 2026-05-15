Local Residents go to Court to Seek Judicial Review of locating Two Fast-Acting Natural Gas Electrical Generation Plants in Pictou County

A group of local residents opposed to a proposal for two fast-acting natural gas electrical generation plants in Pictou County is going to court.

The group, called LEAP or Living Ecosystems and Power, has filed court documents seeking a Judicial Review.

LEAP technical and economic lead Jason Hurst says it is asking the court to examine the decision to approve the plants in Salt Springs and Marshdale.

The matter will come briefly before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Pictou on June 7th.

In a statement, LEAP says this is not about opposing development, it is about ensuring that environmental decisions affecting rural communities and the ecosystems that sustain non-human life, including the endangered Atlantic Salmon, are made lawfully, transparently and with proper oversight.

The fast-acting plants would reach full capacity quickly to keep electricity flowing during peak-demand periods, such as cold weather and heat waves.