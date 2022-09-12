Local Residents Mourning the Death of Queen Elizabeth II can sign A Book of Condolence at Antigonish Heritage Museum

Antigonish town and county residents mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II can sign a book

of condolence at the Antigonish Heritage Museum.

Museum curator Dr. Barry MacKenzie, who is also an historian of the monarchy in Canada says the Museum wanted to provide an opportunity for people in local communities to pay their respects to the late monarch. Earlier this summer, MacKenzie curated a special exhibition in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It included more than 100 artifacts highlighting the important role of the monarchy has played in Canadian history and identity.

MacKenzie says since the museum spent the last several months highlighting the Queen’s life, it only seemed natural they invite local residents to drop by to send messages to the King and the Royal Family.

The Museum is open to the public Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.