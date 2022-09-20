Local Residents Offer Sympathies to the Royal Family Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

A book of condolence remains open this week at the Antigonish Heritage Museum, where

residents can offer their sympathies to members of the Royal Family on the death of Queen Elizabeth the second

The Museum established the book of condolence shortly after word of the Queen’s death. Museum curator Dr. Barry MacKenzie, who is also an historian of the monarchy says the turnout has been encouraging.

MacKenzie says the Museum wanted to provide the opportunity to local residents, particurlarly after spending the summer highlighting the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The museum hosted afternoon teas and featured a special exhibition with more than 100 artifacts highlighting the important role of the monarchy in Canadian history and identity.

Residents will be able to sign the book of condolence until the end of the day Friday, and then it will be sent to the Royal Family.