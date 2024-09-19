Local Residents Receive Provincial Volunteer Awards

Nova Scotians who gave their time to a variety of causes in their local communities were honoured in Truro Wednesday. The province held its 50th annual Provincial Volunteer Awards in Truro.

In all, 72 volunteers received representative awards. Local recipients of provincial volunteer awards include Ronnie LeBlanc of Richmond County, Neil MacQuarrie of Inverness County, Blayne Courtney Murray of the Potlotek First Nation, Sharon Harris of Port Hawkesbury, and Katerina Basque of We’koqma’q First Nation.

Other local recipients include Sandra Eis of Stellarton, Gordon MacKinnon of Pictou County, Mike MacDonald of Antigonish, Donnie Rhynold of the District of Guysborough, Antigonish County’s Grace Boyd, Westville resident Danielle Fraser Desmond, Heather Mattie of Pictou, Meghan Brophy of New Glasgow, Ray Jordan of the District of St. Mary’s and Chris Strickland of the Pictou Landing First Nation.

Two area residents received specialty awards at the ceremony. Both Heather Thomson of Rocklin, Pictou County, the founder of the Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party and Visual Artist Benoit Paradis of Pictou were named recipients of Nova Scotia Strong Awards.