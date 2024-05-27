Local Residents Urged to be Prepared as Atlantic Hurricane Season Nears

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s now time to prepare for what could be an active storm season in this region.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says more disturbances are expected because of record warm temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean.

The U-S National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting 17 to 25 named storms, with up to 13 of those becoming hurricanes, and four to seven becoming major hurricanes.

Fraser says other measures also have to be taken to limit the possibility of more severe storms and be ready for ones that do come to our shores.

Hurricane season typically runs from the beginning of June to the end of November.

In 2022, post-tropical storm Fiona caused widespread damage across the region, toppling trees, damaging homes, destroying wharves and eroding parts of our coastlines.