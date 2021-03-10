Local Road in Antigonish County included in Province’s Road Improvement Management Program

The county received some positive news about a local road. During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish County Council, members heard a response from Transportation minister Lloyd Hines regarding the county’s concerns for Summerside Bayfield Road.

In the letter, Hines stated the road will be added to the Road Improvement Management program list for this year, which will mean the road will get an upgrade with gravel and appropriate culvert and ditching.

McCarron hopes there will be some work underway by early summer. The warden said the road sees a lot of traffic, noting there isn’t a lot of gravel there but there is a lot of pot holes.