Local Roads Make Preliminary List of the Worst Highways in Atlantic Canada

CAA Atlantic has developed a preliminary list of what Atlantic Canadians rate as the worst roads in the region. Three local roads have made the top 10 list.

Highways in Northeastern Nova Scotia ranked in the 10 worst roads in the region include Inverness County’s Orangedale Iona Road, ranked 6th; Mabou Mines Road in 9th and Pictou County’s Louisville Road in River John placing 10th.

The worst road in the four provinces is New Brunswick’s Route 616 at Keswick Ridge.

CAA Atlantic will continue to accept votes on Atlantic Canada’s worst roads at its web site until April 18th. Results will be released in early May.