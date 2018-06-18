Local runners Perform well in the Johnny Miles Running Event Weekend

Dave MacLennan of Scotsburn has won the 12th Johnny Miles Marathon in New Glasgow.

MacLennan crossed the finish line in a time of 2 hours 47 minutes and 36 seconds, ahead of Matthew White of Dartmouth and Ian Blokland of Camrose, Alberta. Amelia Fraser of Whitehorse was the top female finisher in the race. Raymond Simpson, of Pictou County won his fourth Johnny Miles 5 K race in time of 16 minutes and 40 seconds. Lauren Lowther of Antigonish was the top female finisher, Kristen Ross of Westville was third.