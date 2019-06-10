Local Runners Post Positive Results at Bluenose Marathon

Several local runners posted good results at the 16th annual Scotiabank Bluenose Marathon in Halifax over the weekend. In the Half-Marathon, Donald Rasmussen of Antigonish was the top male finisher in a time of one hour, 15 minutes and 50 seconds. in the 10 K run, Paul MacLellan was the top male runner, finishing in 33 minutes and eight seconds.

In the women’s 5 K run, Hana Marmura of Antigonish was second followed by another Antigonish competitor, Catherine Thompson in third.

The top finisher in the marathon was former St. FX runner Cal DeWolfe.