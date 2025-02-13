Local Sawmill Owner Welcomes Province Adding Lumber Products to Nova Scotia Loyal Program

A local sawmill owner said he is feels adding local lumber products to the Nova Scotia Loyal program will help. Last week, the provincial government announced Nova Scotia forest products are set to become part of the Nova Scotia Loyal.

A release from the province states eligible products include Forest products grown, harvested, crafted or manufactured in Nova Scotia and sold to consumers. The products will be labelled with Nova Scotia Loyal stickers or tags in retail stores to help consumers identify and choose them.

Joel Williams, co-owner of Barney’s River sawmill Williams Brothers Limited, said letting people know the products are Nova Scotian made will allow shoppers to make an informed decision. Williams said he thinks Nova Scotia Loyal is a good program, noting he feels the addition of lumber to the program will help the local operation.

Williams said the local mill produces about 6 million board-feet, a unit of measurement for the volume of lumber, per year.