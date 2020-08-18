Local School Officials Preparing for Fall Classes

Local School boards remain busy in planning for the upcoming school year.

In July, the Nova Scotia Department of Education released its back to school plan. The department developed the plan, supported by public health, the IWK Health Centre and education partners, with feedback from over 28,000 parents, students, educators, and union members .

A release from the province stated regional centres for education will have plans supporting cleaning, social distancing and other items specific to schools in the area, reorganized classrooms to increase spacing, treating classes as bubbles to minimize student contact, more cleaning on school buses with all drivers and riders requiring masks, and regular hand-washing and sanitizing by students and staff before entering for classes and throughout the day.

Last week, the province added $40 million in funding for education this year. The department also announced students in grades 4-11 will now be expected to wear non-medical masks while at school except when sitting at their desks and only if those desks are two metres apart.

Gary Adams, regional executive director of the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education, said they have been busy implementing the province’s plan since its announcement. He said they are communicating with staff and families in the region.

Beginning August 24, Adams said families can expect to start receiving more detailed updates specific to each of their schools. Along with that, Adams said many teachers and administrators participated in professional learning over the summer to help ensure they are able to meet students where they are in their learning and support them in the transition back to school.

Adams said part of the strength of the return to school plan is they have the ability to change and be responsive in the delivery of education should epidemiology of the province change.