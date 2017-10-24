Local schools win championship banners at Cross Country Provincials

Several local teams came home with provincial championship banners from Monday’s 2017 NSSAF Cross Country Championship in Halifax.

Dr. JH Gillis Regional Royals Intermediate Women and Senior Women teams won provincial titles. The Junior Women’s title was also won by a local team from Saint Andrew Junior School. The Senior Men’s team from Dr. JH Gillis and the Junior Men’s team from Saint Andrew Junior School finished second in their divisions.

Four local runners also made the podium in their events. Daniel Mombourquette of East Richmond Education Centre finished second in Junior Men’s, Emma Cameron of Saint Andrew Junior School was third in Junior Women’s, Allie Sandluck of North Nova Education Centre finished third in Intermediate Women’s and Raymond Simpson of North Nova Education Centre came Third in Senior Men’s.