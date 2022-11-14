Local Seniors Senior Underway on How Services can be Improved

Antigonish Ageing Well Together Coalition, along with Community Links and the StFX Department of Adult Education, want to hear from local seniors about how to serve them better.

As part of a research project funded by Change Lab Research Initiative (CLRI) and conducted out of the university`s adult education department, in partnership with the coalition, the survey is looking to hear from residents in both the rural and urban areas.

Andy Thompson, regional coordinator for Community Links, said the project is from the ground up, from residents who want to move senior`s issues forward.

The Survey can be found on the 55 plus Antigonish Facebook page and paper copies can be picked up at municipal offices. The survey is open to residents 55 years and up and will be available until November 25.