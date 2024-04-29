Local Smile Cookie Campaign proceeds going to Jax Mac Foundation

Antigonish County residents will be supporting a local foundation simply by buying a cookie. The annual Smile Cookie Campaign is on this week at Tim Hortons Restaurants.

Proceeds from Smile Cookie sales at Tims locations in Antigonish and the Bayside Travel Centre will go the Jax Mac Foundation. The Foundation was created by local resident Joey MacDonald and his family following the death of his teenage son Jaxson a few years ago.

The foundation so far has raised more than $400,000. Last year the foundation gave out $258,000 in grants and scholarships to Canadian youth.