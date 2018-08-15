Local Solar Power Group applauds Federal-Provincial Solar Rebate Program

initiative to help Nova Scotia homeowners install solar systems. Members of the Antigonish Community Energy Co-op are welcoming a joint federal-provincialinitiative to help Nova Scotia homeowners install solar systems.

The SolarHomes program offers a rebate of up to 10-thousand dollars for solar electricity systems installed after June 25th.

ACE Communications Director Patrick Yancey says interest in solar remains high and this program will help.

The federal government is providing 14-million dollars a year over four years to the program from its low carbon economy fund. The province has committed three million annually, also over four years.