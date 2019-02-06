Local Special Olympic Athletes and a Volunteer Capture Provincial Awards

Two local Special Olympics athletes and a volunteer have won provincial awards. The awards

were presented at a provincial Special Olympics gala in Halifax recently.

Track and Field athlete Sasha Repko of Port Hawkesbury is Special Olympics Nova Scotia’s Female Athlete of the Year. Angus MacGillivray of Antigonish won the Frank Hayden Award, presented to an athlete who has shown long time dedication and commitment to Special Olympics. MacGillivray has competed in track and field, cross country skiing, soccer and floor hockey.

Cathy MacDonald of Antigonish has been named volunteer of the year.