Local Special Olympics Athletes Kristina Richard and Nicole Roberts thrilled with Receiving Provincial Awards

Two local Special Olympics athletes say they are both surprised and excited about their

selections for provincial awards. At a recent Special Olympics Gala in Halifax, Kristina Richard was named winner of the Female Athlete of the Year Award. This is the second time she has won this award. Richard competed in Track and Field at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi last March, winning gold in the 4 by 400 relay and bronze in the 200 metres. Richard also won six medals at the Special Olympics Provincial Games this past summer in Wolfville.

Richard says winning the award caught her off guard.

At the same awards ceremony Nicole Roberts of Antigonish was presented with the prestigious Frank Hayden Award. The award, named in honour of one of the pioneers of the Special Olympics movement, recognizes long-time dedication to sport.

Roberts says receiving the award is a huge thrill.

Roberts has competed in a number of Special Olympics Nova Scotia summer games over the years, and the 2018 National Summer Games in Antigonish.