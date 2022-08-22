Local Sports: AGR League Wraps Up, Racing Results

AGR Playoffs Sunday afternoon:

Semi Final # 1

Pomquet Acadians 1

Guysborough Broadhorns 0

Winning Pitcher Richie Connors, Losing Pitcher Adam Anderson

Logan Chisholm RBI double in the top of the 7th inning for the win.

Semi Final # 2

Heatherton Warriors 3

Carmie MacInnis St Josephs Chiefs 2

Winning Pitcher Paul Purcell (3K), Losing Pitcher Jaron Kennedy (6K)

Top hitters for Heatherton: Alex Chisholm (Home Run, Double, RBI), Burton Chisholm Jr. (2 singles)

Top Hitters for the Chiefs: Jaron Kennedy (Double, Triple), Logan DeYoung (Double)

Championship Game

Heatherton Warriors 5

Pomquet Acadians 4

Winning Pitcher Adam Anderson (5K), Losing Pitcher Richie Connors (3K)

Top hitters for Heatherton: Jackie MacDonald (2 run homer bottom of the 7th to tie the game, 2 RBI’s), Burton Chisholm Jr. (Single, Walk, Home Run to win the Championship in the bottom of the 7th , 1 RBI)

Top hitters for Pomquet: Bryden Boudreau (Single, 3 Run Homer, 3 RBI), Blade Mann-Dixon (Single), Logan MacDonald (Single)

Regular Season Awards

Harold MacPherson Memorial Rookie of the year: Blade Mann-Dixon, Pomquet

Ernie Jack Memorial Coach of the Year: Andrew MacIsaac, St. Andrew’s

Hughie Smith Memorial, Sportsmanship & Athletic Ability : Adam Rodgers, Guysborough

Gerald Chisholm Memorial Top Pitcher: Jaron Kennedy, CMI Chiefs

Jerry Broussard Memorial Top Hitter: Andrew MacIsaac, St. Andrew’s

Playoff Awards Winners

Joe Andy MacDonald Memorial Award as the Playoff MVP: Adam Anderson, Heatherton

Darrell Macpherson Memorial, Sportsmanship & Athletic Ability in Playoffs : Richie Connors, Pomquet

Saturday at Riverside Speedway, Chris Reid took home the checkers and more than $5,000 in the NAPA Auto Parts/Henry’s AUTOPRO 150 for the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series, part of the inaugural Summer Sizzler event. Other big winners in the show included Matt Watson who bagged a cool $1,000 for his win in the T & R Truck Repair 3-2-1 for the Passione Flooring Mini Stock Tour, and Patty Lawrence in the Anchor Toyota Classic for the Hot Rod Classics vintage race car series.