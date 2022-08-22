Local Sports: AGR League Wraps Up, Racing Results

AGR Playoffs Sunday afternoon:
Semi Final # 1
Pomquet Acadians 1
Guysborough Broadhorns 0
Winning Pitcher Richie Connors, Losing Pitcher Adam Anderson
Logan Chisholm RBI double in the top of the 7th inning for the win.
Semi Final # 2
Heatherton Warriors 3
Carmie MacInnis St Josephs Chiefs 2
Winning Pitcher Paul Purcell (3K), Losing Pitcher Jaron Kennedy (6K)
Top hitters for Heatherton: Alex Chisholm (Home Run, Double, RBI), Burton Chisholm Jr. (2 singles)
Top Hitters for the Chiefs: Jaron Kennedy (Double, Triple), Logan DeYoung (Double)
Championship Game
Heatherton Warriors 5
Pomquet Acadians 4
Winning Pitcher Adam Anderson (5K), Losing Pitcher Richie Connors (3K)
Top hitters for Heatherton: Jackie MacDonald (2 run homer bottom of the 7th to tie the game, 2 RBI’s), Burton Chisholm Jr. (Single, Walk, Home Run to win the Championship in the bottom of the 7th , 1 RBI)
Top hitters for Pomquet: Bryden Boudreau (Single, 3 Run Homer, 3 RBI), Blade Mann-Dixon (Single), Logan MacDonald (Single)
Regular Season Awards
Harold MacPherson Memorial Rookie of the year: Blade Mann-Dixon, Pomquet
Ernie Jack Memorial Coach of the Year: Andrew MacIsaac, St. Andrew’s
Hughie Smith Memorial, Sportsmanship & Athletic Ability : Adam Rodgers, Guysborough
Gerald Chisholm Memorial Top Pitcher: Jaron Kennedy, CMI Chiefs
Jerry Broussard Memorial Top Hitter: Andrew MacIsaac, St. Andrew’s
Playoff Awards Winners
Joe Andy MacDonald Memorial Award as the Playoff MVP: Adam Anderson, Heatherton
Darrell Macpherson Memorial, Sportsmanship & Athletic Ability in Playoffs : Richie Connors, Pomquet
—-
Saturday at Riverside Speedway, Chris Reid took home the checkers and more than $5,000 in the NAPA Auto Parts/Henry’s AUTOPRO 150 for the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series, part of the inaugural Summer Sizzler event. Other big winners in the show included Matt Watson who bagged a cool $1,000 for his win in the T & R Truck Repair 3-2-1 for the Passione Flooring Mini Stock Tour, and Patty Lawrence in the Anchor Toyota Classic for the Hot Rod Classics vintage race car series.