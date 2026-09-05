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Local State of Emergency Declared for Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties

Sep 5, 2026 | Local News

A State of Local Emergency has been declared in Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties.

Officials say multiple roads are closed and conditions remain dangerous from the weekend rains.  Motorists are advised to stay off the roads unless travel is essential for health, safety or emergency purposes. Also, do not drive through floodwaters or around barricades and limit travel to protect public safety, support emergency response efforts and allow damage assessments to proceed.

Motorists are advised to check with 5-1-1 for road conditions. 

Meantime, a toll-free municipal support line will open Sunday morning at 8 o’clock

The line will provide residents with a central point of contact to report non-emergency issues and concerns related to the current emergency situation. The line, 902-625-7888 will be available from 8 am to 8 pm.

The support line is available to residents of Inverness, Victoria and Richmond Counties and the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

Any situation requiring immediate emergency assistance should be reported by calling 911.

Additional hours of operation will be announced as they are confirmed.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.