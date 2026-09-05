Local State of Emergency Declared for Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties

A State of Local Emergency has been declared in Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties.

Officials say multiple roads are closed and conditions remain dangerous from the weekend rains. Motorists are advised to stay off the roads unless travel is essential for health, safety or emergency purposes. Also, do not drive through floodwaters or around barricades and limit travel to protect public safety, support emergency response efforts and allow damage assessments to proceed.

Motorists are advised to check with 5-1-1 for road conditions.

Meantime, a toll-free municipal support line will open Sunday morning at 8 o’clock

The line will provide residents with a central point of contact to report non-emergency issues and concerns related to the current emergency situation. The line, 902-625-7888 will be available from 8 am to 8 pm.

The support line is available to residents of Inverness, Victoria and Richmond Counties and the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

Any situation requiring immediate emergency assistance should be reported by calling 911.

Additional hours of operation will be announced as they are confirmed.