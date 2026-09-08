Local State of Emergency, Heavy Rains and Washouts Lead to School Cancellations

The local State of Emergency from the heavy rains and road washouts in Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties has prompted school cancellations.

The Strait Regional Centre for Education says classes are cancelled at all schools in Inverness and Richmond Counties on Tuesday. That includes Felix Marchard Education Centre, East Richmond Education Centre, Richmond Education Centre and Academy, Pleasant Bay School, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre and Academy, Inverness Education Centre and Academy, Dalbrae Academy, Bayview Education Centre, Whycocomagh Education Centre, Tamarac Education Centre and SAERC.

There’s also no school for students at Ecole NDA in Cheticamp and Ecole Beau-port in Arichat. The NSCC’s Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury and the Wagmatcook Learning Centre are closed today. NSCC online classes will continue as scheduled.

Meantime the Minister of Emergency Management Kim Masland was in Port Hawkesbury Monday surveying the damage caused by flooding on West Bay Road and spoke with representatives of the local Regional Emergency Operations Centre about the impacts of the weekend storm.

The damage to roads and infrastructure is significant. Emergency management teams, municipalities, first responders and provincial partners continue to work together to assess damage, respond to immediate needs and support affected communities.

Provincial officials say the focus is on keeping people safe and supporting communities through the response and recovery.

If you are in an affected area, stay off flooded roads and follow directions from local officials