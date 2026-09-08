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Local State of Emergency, Heavy Rains and Washouts Lead to School Cancellations

Sep 8, 2026 | Local News

The local State of Emergency from the heavy rains and road washouts in Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties has prompted school cancellations.
The Strait Regional Centre for Education says classes are cancelled at all schools in Inverness and Richmond Counties on Tuesday.  That includes Felix Marchard Education Centre, East Richmond Education Centre, Richmond Education Centre and Academy, Pleasant Bay School, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre and Academy, Inverness Education Centre and Academy, Dalbrae Academy, Bayview Education Centre, Whycocomagh Education Centre, Tamarac Education Centre and SAERC.
There’s also no school for students at Ecole NDA in Cheticamp and Ecole Beau-port in Arichat.  The NSCC’s Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury and the Wagmatcook Learning Centre are closed today.  NSCC online classes will continue as scheduled.
Meantime the Minister of Emergency Management Kim Masland  was in Port Hawkesbury Monday surveying the damage caused by flooding on West Bay Road and spoke with representatives of  the local Regional Emergency Operations Centre about the impacts of the weekend storm.

Emergency Management Minister Kim Masland surveying damage in the West Bay Road area. (Nova Scotia Government photo)

The damage to roads and infrastructure is significant. Emergency management teams, municipalities, first responders and provincial partners continue to work together to assess damage, respond to immediate needs and support affected communities.
Provincial officials say the focus is on keeping people safe and supporting communities through the response and recovery.
If you are in an affected area, stay off flooded roads and follow directions from local officials

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.