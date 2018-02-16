Local Student Leader Welcomes Additional Assistance given to Post Secondary Students

The province announced this week that there will be more assistance given to post secondary students and their loans. Students can now receive $20 more in their weekly loan limit along with an extension in loan forgiveness.

St.FX Students Union President and Students Nova Scotia Chair, Annie Sirois says that the increase from $180 to $200 is necessary due to the inceased costs of living:

The extension in loan forgiveness means that students who complete their degree in five years or less can have their entire provincial student loan eliminated; which is a bump up from four years.