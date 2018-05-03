Local Student wins Award with ECMA’s Music Moves Me Program

A Grade 11 student at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, Harmony Adesola has finished first for his music video in the 2018 East Coast Music Association-TD’s Music Moves Me Program.

The first place prize includes one thousand dollars for the school’s music program, a ticket for Harmony and one adult chaperone to attend the East Coast Music Awards show in Halifax tonight, a peformance at the awards and a guaranteed acceptance to the free TD Soundwaves Student Conference on Friday.

Adesola was scheduled to peform at the ECMA 30th anniversary Kick-Off Waterfront Concert yesterday.