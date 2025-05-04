Local Students Honoured with Academic Prizes at St. FX Spring Convocation

Several local students captured major academic prizes at St. FX University’s Spring Convocation on Sunday.

The Governor General Medal for the highest overall average in a thesis-based graduate program was awarded to Freddy Erazo of Antigonish.

University Gold Medals awarded to the student with the highest average in the final years of an honours, advanced major or major degree program for the final two years of a diploma or education degree program were presented to Alexandra Beaton of Mabou in Human Nutrition, Julia Penny of Antigonish in Bachelor of Arts and Science and Hudson Forance in Diploma in Engineering. Forance also received the Yogi Joshi Prize for Excellence in Physics and the Engineering Nova Scotia Associated University Scholarship.

Other local students receiving academic prizes include Master of Arts graduate Robert Pringle of West Bay for the Father Malcolm MacDonnell Award in Celtic Studies, Arden de Lebeeck of North Grant with the Dr. Annette Ahern Memorial Essay Prize in Religious Studies, while Dionne Lynch of Sunny Brae was presented with the Hogan-Phillips Prize in History and the Angus L. MacDonald Memorial Scholarship for Celtic Studies.

Noel Fougere of Antigonish received the Killam Apartment REIT Prize in Marketing, Rishi Mukherjee of Antigonish got the Schwartz School Post Baccalaureate Prize and Sebastian Newell of Frasers Mountain with the Mining Society of Nova Scotia Centennial Prize.

Lauren DeCoste of Antigonish was presented the Dr. A. A. MacDonald Prize for Mathematics, Cole MacDonald of Antigonish received the Dr. H. Stanley and Doreen Alley Heaps Prize for Computing Science. Sarah Penney of Lower South River for Dean of Science Senior Award for Excellence in Nursing Practice and Harmony Bright-Doucette of Whycocomagh with the Allard Tobin Travel Award.