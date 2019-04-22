989 XFM
Local Students named Medalists at the Skills Canada-Nova Scotia Competition

Several local students have won provincial medals in the trades in the annual Skills Canada-

Gracie Glencross of Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School, a gold medalist in baking

Nova Scotia competition.

Among the local gold medalists were Gracie Glencross of Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in

Baking and Alberto Collasius of Cape Breton Highland Education Centre and Academy in Cooking. Jake MacNeil of SAERC won gold in Welding.

It was a clean medal sweep for the NSCC Strait Area campus

Carpentry (Secondary) Silver Medalist David Stewart of Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School with the $10,000 worth of the tools won by his school from Stanley Black and Decker Canada in the Skills Canada-Nova Scotia Competition

in Industrial Control, with Randall McCara winning gold, Michael Campbell capturing silver and Dawson MacDonald awarded bronze.

Local Silver medalists were David Stewart of Dr. JH Gillis in Carpentry, and Zach Pottie of the NSCC Strait Area Campus in Steamfitter-Pipefitter. Bronze Medalists included Derrek Bingley-Webber of the NSCC Pictou Campus in Electronics and Pamela Haley of NSCC Strait Area Campus in Carpentry.

Also Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School won $10,000  worth of tools, donated by Stanley Black and Decker Canada.