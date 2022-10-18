Local Students Pursuing post-secondary Energy-Related Programs receive Scholarships

Locals were among the 21 students receiving the Nova Scotia Energy and Mines Scholarship to help them pursue energy related studies in post-secondary education.

Amongst the eight university undergrad students receiving $10,000 over four years includes Sidney Easthouse, of Richmond Education Center who is studying science at University of New Brunswick, Kalen Thimmons, of Northumberland High, who is studying science at Dalhousie University, and Willem Fraser, of Northumberland High, who is studying science at UPEI.

Of the NSCC students getting a $2,500 grant, locally there is David Coady, of East Pictou Rural Middle School, who is studying at NSCC Annapolis Valley, Brittney Gurney, of Richmond Academy, who is studying at the NSCC Strait Campus, and Chase Fulton, of North Nova Educational Centre, who is studying at the NSCC Pictou Campus