Local Students Receive Academic Awards at St. FX Spring Convocation

Several local students received academic awards at Sunday’s Convocation Ceremonies.

Three were presented to with University Gold Medals, recognizing the highest average in the final three years of an honours, advanced major or major degree program.

Local Gold medal recipients included Simon Maltby of Port Hastings in the Bachelor of Education program, John Kendall of Antigonish in Science and Keir Jordan of River Denys in the Diploma of Engineering. Kendall also received the Dr. H. Stanley and Doreen Alley Heaps Prize for Computing Science.

Other local award recipients included Liam MacDonald of Inverness with the Hogan-Phillips Prize in History; Emma Dixon of Baddeck who captured the Allard Tobin Travel Award, the St. Francis Xavier University Teachers Book Prize and the Development Studies Book Prize; and Luke MacDonald of Pictou received the Reverend BA MacDonald Memorial Prize in Catholic Studies. Loic Montille of Antigonish is the recipient of the German Embassy in Ottawa Book Prize.

Abbie Jessome was presented the Jules Leger Undergraduate Scholarship for Achievement in the Humanities and Social Sciences, the Craig MacDonald Mooney Prize for Psychology; Lucas MacKay of Scotsburn picked up the Association of Professional Engineers of Nova Scotia Scholarship and Owen Jean of Antigonish received the J. Wallace Farrell Memorial Award for Engineering.