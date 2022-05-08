Local Students Recipients of Prizes at St. FX Spring Convocation

Four local students picked up major academic awards at St. FX Spring Convocation on Sunday. Three were recipients of University Gold Medals for the final three years of their program or final two years in Education. Award winners include Samantha Teasdale of St. Andrews in Nursing, Meagan Kettley of Boylston in Education, and Elle Levesque of Antigonish in Arts. Levesque also received the Craig MacDonald Mooney Prize for Psychology. Joel Fougere of Petit

de Grat was the recipient of the Onex Corporation Gold Medal in Business Administration. He was also winner of the CPA Nova Scotia Award of Excellence.

A number of local students received academic prizes as well including Taylor Smith of Antigonish, who was presented the Dr. Leo Chiasson Award for Biology to the Outstanding Advanced Major or Honours Student. Emma LeBlanc of D’Escousse captured the Dean of Science Senior Award for Excellences in Nursing Practice. Taylor Sampson of Cape George received the Book Prize of the Consul General of Switzerland in Montreal for French, while Lili Watson of Little Judique took the Father Malcolm MacDonnell Award in Celtic Studies.

Crawford Henderson of Pictou picked up two awards, the Reverend R.J. MacSween Prize for English and the Department of English Senior Honours Thesis Prize. Lucas Middleton received the Reverend Frank J. Mifflen Prize for Sociology and Monica Lumsden received the Development Studies Book Prize. Dawson Baker of Antigonish took the Ambassador of Austria Book Prize for German, Wilfred Bowie of Antigonish took the Killam Apartment REIT Prize in Marketing, while Ryan Farell, also of Antigonish won the IBM prize in Enterprise Systems.