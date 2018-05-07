Local students win awards at St. FX Convocation

Several local students picked up awards at St. FX Spring Convocation yesterday. The Governor General Medal for the highest overall average in a thesis-based graduate program was presented to Stephanie Elaine MacIntyre of Antigonish.

The University Gold Medal in the Bachelor of Music was awarded to Cassandra Lynn Mann of New Glasgow.

Alexander Innis MacDonald of Port Hawkesbury won the J. Wallace Farrell Memorial Award for Engineering, and the Engineers Nova Scotia Award. Meaghan Marie Landry of Louisdale won the Allard Tobin Travel Award while Natalie Jean MacQueen of Stellarton took the Ambassador of Switzerland Book Prize for French and Rebecca Jane Ross of Trenton captured the Father Malcolm MacDonnell Award in Celtic Studies. Connor James Burton of Cheticamp took two prizes, the Hogan-Phillips Prize in History and the Rev. A. A. Johnston History Award for Outstanding Thesis in Religious History. Evan Daniel Curley of New Glasgow won the Canadian Sociological Award.

Education graduate Catherina MacIntyre of Antigonish was named one of two winners of the Ottilia Chareka Memorial Bursary