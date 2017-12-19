Local Swimmers win medals and post personal bests at Halifax Swim Meet

The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team recorded sweet times at the Candy Cane invitational Meet held at Centennial Pool, Halifax over the weekend The twenty two member squad, some of whom were swimming at age group level for the first time, powered through the three day meet, dropping time and capturing top eight finishes, medals, and new team records. Malcom Cameron swam to Bronze in the 100m Breaststroke, and Silver in the 50m Breaststroke setting new team records in all Breaststroke events. Aidan Doucet powered to Bronze in the 50m Butterfly, and Silver in the 100m Butterfly, setting new team records in both Butterfly swims.

Colleen MacLeod took Bronze in the 50m Breaststroke. Matthew Penner took Bronze in the 400m Freestyle. Abby Poffenroth swam to Bronze in the 50m Breaststroke setting 4 new team records. Lily Poffenroth took Silver in 100m Freestyle. Anna Robinson captured Bronze in the 200m Butterfly setting 4 new team records. Relay Teams captured Bronze in the 200m Women’s 14-15 Freestyle Relay, 4th in the Men’s 200m Relay, and 4th in the Women’s under 14 200m Relay. The Mixed 400m Relay teams swam to 7th and 4th place.