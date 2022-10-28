Local Talent Featured at Antigonish Jazz Fest

There is a lot of local talent featured in next month’s inaugural Antigonish Jazz Fest. The

event will be held from November 17th to 19th. Artistic Director Paul Tynan says the local talent includes community groups as well as members of the St. FX Music Faculty.

Several other artists have connections to the local area such as former St. FX music student Sam Wilson; and Hot Toddy Trio, which includes former St. FX Music Faculty Member Tom Easley. Other Nova Scotia-based acts include celebrated saxophonist Mike Murley; and drummer, composer and music educator Andrew Miller.

Tynan, who is also chair of the Music Department at St. FX says headline act at the Jazz Fest is the Grammy Award winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra, one of the best latin jazz salsa bands in the world. Tickets for the Antigonish Jazz Fest can be purchased at antigonishjazzfest.ca.