Local Teacher shares story of Pictou County Soldier who has a School Named After Him in France

A local teacher is sharing the history of the Second World War as well as the history of a local citizen with her students.

New Glasgow Academy teacher Gabrielle Cheverie says the Second World War is one of the

items taught as part of her Grade 8 social studies class. One of the stories shared during her classes is that of Pictou County`s Bill Baillie, who has a school named after him in Authie, France.

During a teachers trip through France, Cheverie made a stop at the Ecole Bill Baillie and snapped some pictures to take home. Cheverie said WW2 is getting to be old history for young students who may not have the same personal or family connection as some older folks.

Baillie served with the North Nova Highlanders when they attacked and liberated Authie, after having to escape an earlier encounter in the area. Years later, several of the Highlanders helped rebuild the school, which was destroyed in the attack. In the early 80s, Baillie returned to Authie a number of times. On one trip, he presented money raised by the North Novas for the school, which was renamed in Baillie`s honour following his passing in 2002.