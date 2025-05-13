Local Teachers Honoured During Education Week

It is Education Week and the provincial government recognized a number of teachers across the province, including some locally.

Educator awards went to teachers Laurie Bloomfield at St. Andrew’s Consolidated, Lacey Phinney, St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy , Angie MacDonnell, Inverness Education Centre/Academy, and Jason David at East Richmond Education Centre.

The Public School administrator award went to Barbara Avery, principal at Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy while the Early Childhood educator award went to Carolyn Webber, a pre-primary lead.

Maureen Fraser, teacher assistant at St. Mary’s Education Centre Academy, received the non-teaching school support award, while Tamara Borden, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, received the African Nova Scotia/African Ancestry/student support staff award, while Mi’kmaq language teacher for Primary to Grade 3 and first nations support teacher Tania Gould received the Mi’kmaq/indigenous educator/student support award.