Local Tourism Operators expect a Lot of Atlantic Canadians visiting this Summer, along with Visitors from Central and Western Canada

Cindy MacKinnon, managing director for Coastal Nova Scotia, said she feels tourism operators are cautiously optimistic heading into this year’s tourism season. MacKinnon said there will be a lot of Atlantic Canadians and Nova Scotians travelling within the province, along with folks from Central and Western Canada.

MacKinnon said she feels it is a great time for people to check out and see what is happening within the province and their own region, while also supporting local operators and tourism products.

Coastal Nova Scotia is a not for profit organization representing 12 municipal units on the Eastern and Northumberland shores, with a focus on four main pillars; destination marketing, visitor services, events, and industry partnerships.

The municipal units including the six in Pictou County, Antigonish town and county, and Guysborough County.