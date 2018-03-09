Local Tourism Sector getting Ready for Special Olympics National Games

The tourism industry wants to be ready for when Antigonish hosts the 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games from July 31st to August 4th.

The event is expected to attract more than 3,000 spectators, more than 1,000 athletes, over 400 coaching staff, officials and mission staff and about 600 volunteers.

Cindy MacKinnon of Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores says it’s organizing a series of information sessions over the next several months it calls, “Are We Ready”.