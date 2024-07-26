Local Transit Companies have an Opportunity to Access Funding from a new Federal Program

The federal government has established a fund that local transit companies could tap into.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it is the largest investment in public transit in Canadian history.

The Canada Public Transit Fund will spend $3 billion annually over ten years.

Fraser says he sees potential opportunities for local transit operators with this new fund

Fraser says when you don’t have access to public transit, it has a disproportionate impact on low income families, Canadians living with a disability, seniors and people living in communities that don’t have easy access to the services and opportunities they need.