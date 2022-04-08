Local Transit Companies receive Provincial Government Funding

The Province offered one-time grants totalling $396,000 to support 20 community transportation providers across Nova Scotia, including a number of local groups.

Antigonish Community Transit Society is getting $36,000, La Coopérative de Transport de Chéticamp Lté receives $31,000, CHAD Transit in Pictou County and Strait Area Transit are both being provided with $16,000 each, and Transit Association of Guysborough is getting $8,000.

Reliable community transportation allows people to access services, including going to work, shopping, attending medical appointments and participating in activities in their community.