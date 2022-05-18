Local Transit Services Receive Provincial Government Support

Transit services in Antigonish, Guysborough and Pictou Counties are getting a boost from the provincial government.

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says Antigonish Community Transit Society will receive $85,580 from the province’s Community Transportation Assistance Program to provide safer and more accessible public transportation services to its residents. The transit service will get an additional $25,000 from the Public Transit Assistance Program to improve the transit system within the municipality.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says the Transit Association of Guysborough will receive $56,000 from the Community Transportation Assistance Program.

Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn says the Community Transportation Assistance Program will provide CHAD Transit, Pictou County with $171,569.

The funding in the three counties is among 27 municipalities and community organizations that are being supported by the province from a $5 million initiative to improve the transportation sector across Nova Scotia