Local University student investigating food security as part of a thesis

A local university student is looking at food security for refugees in Nova Scotia as part of her thesis.

Julia Shields, a fourth year honours Bachelor of Arts and Science in Health student from Antigonish, NS, said she originally looked at a different thesis topic but after speaking with StFX professor Dr. Mahasti Khakpour in her third year, she decided to switch.

She said the project started with a review of refugee food security in the entire country, and began the interview process last summer.

Shields, a recipient of the Scotia Scholar Undergraduate Research Award from Research Nova Scotia, said the due date of the thesis is in March, noting they are getting close to the analysis portion of the project so they will soon have a better idea of what the recommendations will be.

Shields said her project is part of a larger project, noting another researcher Connor Laskoski, is looking at stakeholders and their policies, adding there is a chance there will be a third piece with another student next year.