Local Veteran Isabel Cameron, who Turns 100 on Remembrance Day, Recalls Her Air Force Service During World War 2

For one local veteran, Remembrance Day will be a special day.

Isabel Cameron from Goshen, who now lives at the Maples will turn 100 on the 11th. She is one of two veterans at the Maples, and lays the wreath at the Maples Remembrance Day observances.

Cameron is an Royal Canadian Air Force veteran, who served during World War Two in Ottawa and Trenton, Ontario. Cameron, a book-keeper by trade, was a time-keeper on the air field. At Trenton, she was working at the largest flight training school in the country during the war, training pilots from across the Commonwealth. Cameron says it was interesting work and it was fascinating meeting the pilots.

Cameron quipped that one of the reasons she joined the Air Force at age 19 was to see the world, but never left Ontario during the War. She spent three years in the Air Force and was discharged in 1945.