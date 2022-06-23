Local Writer and Photographer Denise Davies Releases New Edition of Her Travel Book “Out and About Antigonish”

A local travel book has been so popular, it is now into its second printing.

Last spring, writer and photographer Denise Davies published “Out and About Antigonish”. In

the book, it offers recommendations to explore nature, hiking, beaches, history and arts and culture less than two hours from Antigonish.

Davies says the first edition of the book sold out, and so she proceeded with a second edition with updated information on places visitors could do and see.

Davies says the book has not only attracted the interest of tourists, but locals as well, who are discovering more about where they live.

The books has a variety of stunning photos, and includes destinations in Antigonish Town and County, as well as Pictou, Colchester, Guysborough and Inverness Counties.