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Local Writer Francene Gillis Shares One Family’s Experience of Wartime in Her New Book “And Momma Cried”

Oct 16, 2026 | Local News

With Remembrance Day drawing near, a local writer has published a new book about one family’s experience in wartime, and its aftermath .
“And Momma Cried”, shares the stories of four brothers from the Gillis family and their uncle in the Mabou area of Inverness County who served in World War Two.  The book also explores the impacts of the conflict back home.
Author Francene Gillis says the origins of the book date back to the 1990’s while she was writing articles for the weekly newspaper the Inverness Oran.  Gillis says she learned about the story of her father-in-law, who had fought in World War Two, but rarely spoke of his experiences overseas.
With few veterans from World War Two left, Gillis says their stories need to be told.
Gillis will launch of her new book at the Chestico Museum, in Harbourview,  near Port Hood on Sunday from 2 to 3:30.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.