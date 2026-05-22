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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Locals pick up ECMAs

May 22, 2026 | Local News

Some East Coast Music Awards were handed out last night and there are some local winners.   

Album of the Year and breakthrough artist of the year went to Goldie Boutilier. The Entertainer of the Year Fans’ Choice award went to  Andree Pettipas, and Cassie and Maggie were named group of the year.    

The Indigenous Artist of the Year is Morgan Toney, Pop Release of the Year went to Maggie Andrew, and Release of the Year  went to  Elyse Aeryn.

The Barra McNeils  received  the  Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award. 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year