Locals pick up ECMAs

Some East Coast Music Awards were handed out last night and there are some local winners.

Album of the Year and breakthrough artist of the year went to Goldie Boutilier. The Entertainer of the Year Fans’ Choice award went to Andree Pettipas, and Cassie and Maggie were named group of the year.

The Indigenous Artist of the Year is Morgan Toney, Pop Release of the Year went to Maggie Andrew, and Release of the Year went to Elyse Aeryn.

The Barra McNeils received the Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award.