Locals received 49th Provincial Volunteers Awards

A number of local names were called this afternoon during the handing out of the 49th Provincial Volunteers Awards.

Recipients from the from the Highland region include:

Trevor Boudreau, town of Stellarton

David Hillier, Municipality of Pictou County

Mike Hinchey, Town of Antigonish

Bryant Long, Municipality of the District of Guysborough

Bonnie MacInnis, Municipality of the County of Antigonish

Sandy MacIntosh, Town of Westville,

Charles Francis Paris, Town of New Glasgow

Ann McNeill Porter, Town of Pictou

Michael Porter, Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s

Karen Prosper, Pictou Landing First Nation

Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Mulgrave

Volunteers recognized from Cape Breton included:

Sharon Chilvers, Municipality of the County of Richmond

Deidre Gillis, Municipality of the County of Inverness

Wayne Johnson, Potlotek First Nation

Margie Pace, Town of Port Hawkesbury

Margie Pelletier, We’koqma’q First nation

Big Bras d’Or Community Hall Volunteers, Victoria County