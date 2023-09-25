Locals received 49th Provincial Volunteers Awards

A number of local names were called this afternoon during the handing out of the 49th Provincial Volunteers Awards.
Recipients from the from the Highland region include:
Trevor Boudreau, town of Stellarton
David Hillier, Municipality of Pictou County
Mike Hinchey, Town of Antigonish
Bryant Long, Municipality of the District of Guysborough
Bonnie MacInnis, Municipality of the County of Antigonish
Sandy MacIntosh, Town of Westville,
Charles Francis Paris, Town of New Glasgow
Ann McNeill Porter, Town of Pictou
Michael Porter, Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s
Karen Prosper, Pictou Landing First Nation
Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Mulgrave
Volunteers recognized from Cape Breton included:
Sharon Chilvers, Municipality of the County of Richmond
Deidre Gillis, Municipality of the County of Inverness
Wayne Johnson, Potlotek First Nation
Margie Pace, Town of Port Hawkesbury
Margie Pelletier, We’koqma’q First nation
Big Bras d’Or Community Hall Volunteers, Victoria County