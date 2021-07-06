Lochaber Centre receives Federal Funding for Upgrades

A local community is getting some recreation funding from the feds.

Earlier today, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced a non-repayable contribution of

$100,000 to the Lochaber Community Development Association (LCDA).

The investment will support upgrades to the Lochaber Centre and the Lake’s race course, allowing the LCDA to attract and host large rowing competitions and community events throughout the year. Improvements will include the replacement and installation of the new course infrastructure such as buoys and anchor lines, repairs to the Centre’s heating and mechanical systems, a wifi system, expanding the medal presentation area, a new storage shed, and upgrades to public amenities.

The St. Francis Xavier University (St.FX) and Antigonish Rowing Clubs are also supporting this project through fundraising efforts.