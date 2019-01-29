Lochaber native and Dalhousie Medical School Instructor Captures National Award

A medical school teacher with local roots recently accepted a national award for her work in

the classroom.

Dr. Trudy Taylor, originally from Lochaber, received the Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada award for Clinical Teacher of the Year. Dr. Taylor is the chair of the Dalhousie Department of Medicine`s continuing professional development committee and program director of the medical school`s rheumatology sub-specialty training program.

Dr. Taylor is in her 13th year of teaching. She said the award was a surprise, calling it humbling to be recognized nationally for something she`s been passionate about for so long. Dr. Taylor has been recognized locally for her teaching and medical education pursuits. Last year, she won the award of Excellence in Education for Dalhousie Faculty of Medicine, noting this is likely what caused Dalhousie to nominate her for the national award.

Dr. Taylor credited all of the great teachers and mentors she said she was fortunate enough to work with, including those at the Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School and StFX University. She said she is proud of where she is from and the people she`s worked with over the years.