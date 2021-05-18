Lockdown to affect Timing of Town of Antigonish Municipal Budget

The recent wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent province wide shutdown will affect the time line for the Antigonish Town`s tax rates and budget.

Following last night`s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said with most staff working from home, it`s takes more time for directors to get in contact with staff. Boucher said it will likely be more of a delay than originally anticipated.

That mayor said municipalities are challenged with increasing services, improving infrastructure, and maintaining a tax rate every year. Boucher said it`s too early to say if the tax rates will change or stay the same.